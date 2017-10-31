Senate reacts to sack of Babachir Lawal, Ayo Oke

The Nigeria Senate on Tuesday threw weight behind the sack of former Secretary to the government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal and former Director General of National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ayo Oke. Raising his point through order 43 of Senate rules, Deputy Senate leader, Bala Ibn Na’Allah commended the the upper chamber for being courageous. […]

