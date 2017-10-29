Senzo Meyiwa’s father giving up hope on justice for son – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Senzo Meyiwa's father giving up hope on justice for son
Citizen
Sam Meyiwa‚ father of the late Orlando Pirates and Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa‚ says he is losing hope that his son's killers will ever be brought to justice. Thursday, October 26, marked three years since Senzo was killed during an alleged robbery …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
