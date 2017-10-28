Serena Williams sells her $12m Bel Air mansion and buys a $6.7m new Beverly Hills home

According to TMZ, new mum Serena Williams sold her $12 million Bel Air pad to buy a smaller home for her new family. The 6,000 square foot $6.7 million pad in a private gated Bev Hills community has 5 bedrooms, 7 baths, incredible view, dope backyard with a pool… Source: TMZ

