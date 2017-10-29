“She’s Too Old For Me” – Jeff Akoh Denies Romantic Relationship With Bisola

21-year-old Project Fame winner, Jeff Akoh has come out to deny being in a romantic relationship with Big Brother Naija Star, Bisola Aiyeola, stating reasons to buttress his points.

This is coming less than five days after the 31-year-old Bisola had said that she was never in a romantic relationship with Jeff that what she had pulled was merely a publicity stunt.

That is after she had in a viral post on Saturday via Instagram, wrote “It’s official guys, Jeff Akoh and I are in love and in a strong, loving relationship. Your girl B is taken.”

Speaking with The Punch, Jeff, who recently released his debut album, said there was no way he could have been in a romantic tie with someone who was much older than him.

His words: “I was there when she made the post and it was funny. She made the post in the night and when I woke up the next morning, it was everywhere. But the truth is that she put her life on the line for me and I appreciate her for that. “She just felt that way and put it on social media. She didn’t mean it and it is a free world where you can say whatever you want to say and do whatever you like. “People apparently took it seriously; everyone has his or her opinion about life. I am not bothered a bit about that. The truth is she is not dating me; I am definitely too young for Bisola. She is more experienced than I am, so, we are not on the same pedestal. I can date someone older than me, but not by a 10-year difference.”

