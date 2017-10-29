Shettima justifies establishment of North-East Development Commission

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno on Sunday said the establishment of North-East Development Commission (NEDC) was a direct response to the large scale devastation caused to the North-East by Boko Haram insurgents.

The governor said this in a statement signed by Malam Isa Gusau, his Special Assistant on Communications and Media Strategy in Maiduguri.

According to the governor, the effect of Boko Haram insurgency is such that no geo-political zone wishes to experience.

Shetiima said, “Having a commission like the NEDC is a direct response to large scale devastation which no geo-political zone should wish to experience.’’

He said Borno would have to experience 50 years of backwardness due to destruction caused by the Boko Haram.

‘’A comprehensive assessment report by the World Bank put the damage at over $9 billion U.S dollars.”

“NEDC will set out for the recovery of this backwardness so that the state recovers earlier than it would have taken us to recover.

‘’It is not something any section of the country should wish to experience.”

Shettima noted that the development had also demonstrated Federal Government’s commitment to ensure rapid social and economic rebuilding of the region.

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the NEDC Bill into law.

He said that the people of the North-East would remain grateful to Buhari over his concern and commitment to their plight.

Shettima said the people were highly appreciative of “President Muhammadu Buhari’s open love for them’’ and the role of the 8th National Assembly in the passage of the bill.

‎“I must confess that if Buhari was not elected in 2015, only God knows what would have become of Borno and the rest of the North-East.

“Buhari has made determined efforts to reverse all the many years of neglect the North-East suffered from 1979 to 2015. ‘’Buhari is the greatest inspiration for us.

“The President’s passion for the North-East is clearly understandable, because this is a region that lost thousands of its precious sons and daughters, suffered destruction of public and private infrastructure worth $9 billion U.S dollars”.

The governor also commended the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Doagara for their leadership role in the passage of the bill.

Shettima said that the people of the region were also satisfied and grateful to members of the National Assembly for good representation of the region.

“For us, they have achieved 50 per cent of what our people elected them to do at the national assembly by the passage and Presidential assent to the bill establishing the NEDC.’’

President Buhari signed the bill: The North East Development Commission (Establishment) Bill, 2017 in to law recently.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) Sen. Ita Enang said this in a statement in Abuja on Oct.26.

The Commission is charged with the mandate to receive and manage funds allocated by the Federal Government and international donor agencies for the resettlement, rehabilitation, integration and reconstruction of roads, houses and business premises of victims of insurgency.

It will also tackle the menace of poverty and environmental challenges in the area among

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

