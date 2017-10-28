Shock As Dead Man Resurrects As He’s About To Be Place Inside His Coffin. (Photos/Video)

A man left many shocked when he reportedly ‘came back‘ to life after he was declared dead by doctors. A Peruvian man was reportedly nearly buried alive after undertakers found that the person they just put in a coffin was still breathing, Dailymail reports. The man identified as Franklin Mandujano Doroteo was mistakenly pronounced dead …

The post Shock As Dead Man Resurrects As He’s About To Be Place Inside His Coffin. (Photos/Video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

