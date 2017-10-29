Pages Navigation Menu

Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Field – Shriners Hospitals for Children Open Golf Player Roster

The 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open will be hosted at the TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada between Thursday November 2nd and Sunday November 5th. The provisional Shriners Hospitals for Children field has been announced includes 148 players.

The defending champion at the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children, Rod Pampling, is included in the tournament entry list. The official Shriners Hospitals for Children player roster will be updated when the 1st round and 2nd round tee times have been announced.

Shriners Hospitals for Children Player List

The Shriners Hospitals for Children field; find out who’s playing at the 2017 Shriners Hospitals for Children, players ordered alphabetically:

Players Players Players
Byeong Hun An Brandon Harkins Cameron Percy
Abraham Ancer David Hearn Scott Piercy
Stuart Appleby Charley Hoffman Martin Piller
Ryan Armour Morgan Hoffmann D.A. Points
Matt Atkins Tom Hoge J.T. Poston
Aaron Baddeley J.B. Holmes Ted Potter Jr.
Sangmoon Bae Billy Horschel Seamus Power
Ricky Barnes Beau Hossler Dicky Pride
Zac Blair John Huh Andrew Putnam
Ryan Blaum Billy Hurley III Jonathan Randolph
Jonas Blixt Stephan Jaeger Patrick Rodgers
Scott Brown Matt Jones Andres Romero
Bronson Burgoon Smylie Kaufman Sam Ryder
Sam Burns Michael Kim Rory Sabbatini
Jonathan Byrd Whee Kim Sam Saunders
Ángel Cabrera Chris Kirk Adam Schenk
Chad Campbell Patton Kizzire Ben Silverman
Patrick Cantlay Colt Knost Webb Simpson
Alex Cejka Russell Knox Vijay Singh
Greg Chalmers Jason Kokrak J.J. Spaun
Kevin Chappell Kelly Kraft Scott Stallings
Corey Conners Anirban Lahiri Jimmy Stanger
Austin Cook Martin Laird Shawn Stefani
Ben Crane Rick Lamb Brett Stegmaier
Jon Curran Andrew Landry Robert Streb
Joel Dahmen Nate Lashley Kevin Streelman
Brian Davis Nicholas Lindheim Brian Stuard
Bryson DeChambeau David Lingmerth Daniel Summerhays
Roberto Díaz Luke List Nick Taylor
Luke Donald Tom Lovelady Vaughn Taylor
Zecheng Dou Jamie Lovemark Kyle Thompson
Ken Duke Bill Lunde Michael Thompson
Tyler Duncan Hunter Mahan Ethan Tracy
Ernie Els Peter Malnati Cameron Tringale
Harris English Ben Martin Kevin Tway
Matt Every Denny McCarthy Tyrone Van Aswegen
Derek Fathauer Graeme McDowell Harold Varner III
Tony Finau William McGirt Camilo Villegas
Martin Flores A.J. McInerney Johnson Wagner
Brice Garnett Maverick McNealy Jimmy Walker
Robert Garrigus Troy Merritt Nick Watney
Brian Gay Keith Mitchell Bubba Watson
Fabián Gómez Ryan Moore Richy Werenski
Talor Gooch Jesse Mueller Steve Wheatcroft
Retief Goosen Trey Mullinax Aaron Wise
Jason Gore Kevin Na Gary Woodland
Lanto Griffin Geoff Ogilvy Andrew Yun
Chesson Hadley Rob Oppenheim Xinjun Zhang
Brandon Hagy Rod Pampling
James Hahn C.T. Pan

