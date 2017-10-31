Simon Cowell collapses, pulls out of X Factor live shows

Music mogul, Simon Cowell, has been forced to pull out of X Factor live shows after he fainted and fell down the stairs. He was seen stretchered out of his home in a neck brace after an ambulance was called to his home at 8am on Friday. The reality television judge revealed his poor health […]

