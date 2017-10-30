SLUG  : Niger Lawmaker Spends Over N2 Billion On Projects

Pages Navigation Menu

Niger Lawmaker Spends Over N2 Billion On Projects

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

The member representing  Rijau,/Magama Federal constituency of Niger state, Hon. Shehu Saleh Rijau (Slow) has  stated that he has spent  N2 billion on the constituency  projects especially in the areas of solving  ecological problems.

Saleh Rijau made this known  in an interview  at the weekend in  Rijau after the inspection tour of the ongoing projects of his constituency.

The legislature has so many projects ongoing in the area and they included  drainages, bridges, culvert, roads stadium and skills acquisition centre whereas he assured that funding of the  projects is made priority with the view  to completing  some of the ongoing projects  by next year 2018.

According to him the projects were executed in both  Magama and Rijau  local government areas , with Magama  having projects in   Ibeto, Auna and Salka to control erosion bedeviling the areas to the tune  of N520 million.

He stated also  that in Rijau,  he completed N80 million women centre, N630 million drainages and roads, N250 million Karu bridge, culverts and drainage as well as at Dukku and Tunga- Magajiya respectively while a stadium worth N78 million  is build for the communities.

While decrying the  deplorable state of road along Kontagora – Rijau, he stated that it was sad that the road was  abandoned for years  even as  it was captured in 2016 budget with the sum of  N500 million  allocated.

He however expressed confidence in the prospect of the road recievinfg attention because  in  this year  N400 million was budgeted but have not been accessed,promising to press for  the release to commenced work on the road.

