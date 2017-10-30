Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Snakes, grasses take over Cross River State’s Library [PHOTOS]

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Cross River State library is in a terrible state and the multi-million naira edifice is at the verge of collapsing, investigations by DAILY POST have shown. Virtually, all the roofs have been blown off by wind, just as the environment has been taken over by overgrown weeds, thus, exposing the few workers on duty to […]

Snakes, grasses take over Cross River State’s Library [PHOTOS]

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.