“So Sad He Lost His Life But Guys If You Want To Be Gay There Are Safety Procedures To Follow” – Bobrisky Reacts To Gay Man Who Died Of an*l Cancer

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian male Barbie, Bobrisky who was dragged by Nigerians after it was reported that popular Congo Brazaville gay man, Paul Arduad died of an*l cancer, has replied those tagging him to Paul’s death. He wrote on his Snapchat; “Aww so sad, He lost his life.” Bobrisky consoled with Paul, “But I wanna clear something to some …

The post “So Sad He Lost His Life But Guys If You Want To Be Gay There Are Safety Procedures To Follow” – Bobrisky Reacts To Gay Man Who Died Of an*l Cancer appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

