Social Welfare Policy underway to cater for persons with disabilities, victims of war, others

A National Social Welfare Policy is underway to address the present socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians especially, persons with disabilities, victims of wars, children, women and internally displaced and other less privileged.

The Policy, which will provide succour to millions of Nigerians suffering as a result of poverty, unemployment, insurgency and disabilities, among others will be out shortly after a National Dialogue in Abuja where the policy will be harmonise for effective service delivery.

Minister for Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Jummai Al-Hassan who made this disclosure at the opening of a two-day meeting to review the draft Social Welfare Policy in Ibadan, the Oyo State noted that this policy was in fulfillment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s efforts in creating conducive environment for sustenance of responsive Social Welfare services in Nigeria.

The meeting was organised by the ministry in partnership with UNICEF. Jummai Al-Hassan who was represented by the Director of Social Welfare in the ministry, Temitope Bamgboye noted that the major objective of the policy was to review the Draft Social Welfare Policy with a view to enriching it.

At the meeting were Directors of Social Welfare departments and child welfare departments among others from all Southern states in the country.

The Minister noted that a similar meeting for those in the Northern part of the country will soon be held in Kaduna.

Jummai Al-Hassan said, “I am please to inform you that in fulfillment of creating a conducive environment for sustenance of responsive Social Welfare services in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development in partnership with UNICEF, Nigeria is in the process of developing a National Social Welfare Policy. A draft Social Welfare has been produced”.

“In addition to integral issues such as family, life and destitution among others, the policy is also expected to address emerging issues such as internally displaced persons, violent extremists, child protection etc.

“It is against this background that Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development is organising a two-day meeting with the following objectives.

“To provide a platform for the inclusion of pertinent emerging issues affecting Social Welfare administration in the country into the policy

“To ensure a comprehensive and qualitative development of the National Social Welfare Policy”.

The representative of the Minister while addressing journalists said: “The meeting is to review the draft Social Welfare Policy for Nigeria with a view to develop a new one that will meet the current realities.

“The one we have was developed in 2013, but like I told you, it was just a draft, the document we used was the 1989 Social Development Policy, there are so many developments that have come up, that is why there is a need to develop a current policy that will address present challenges.

Akinremi Feyisipo, Ibadan

