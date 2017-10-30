Sokoto partners solar energy experts on rural electrification

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Sokoto State government is partnering some German firms to connect rural areas with solar power to enhance rural electrification in the state.

Speaking with reporters yesterday, Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Public Private Partnership, Bashir Gidado, said the project was being executed in partnership with the Nigeria Energy Support Project, NESP, GIZ of Germany and GoSolar.

He said: “This is an off-grid mini solar project. The idea is to provide solar power to rural communities that are not covered by the national grid, using solar energy, which we have in abundance in the state.”

Gidado noted that the pilot scheme had started in Kurdula, a rural settlement of Balle town in Gudu Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, “The state government has provided land for the project, while payment of compensation, as approved by Governor Tambuwal, is being processed as we speak.”

“Kurdula is a rural settlement in Balle. It was chosen to serve as the location for the pilot scheme after series of deliberations between all the partners and local stakeholders.

“So far, GIZ has already completed the installation of the distribution network. The next phase, which is the Generation Network, will be provided by GoSolar.

The post Sokoto partners solar energy experts on rural electrification appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

