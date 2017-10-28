Militants who killed 23 at Mogadishu hotel used intelligence service ID cards – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Militants who killed 23 at Mogadishu hotel used intelligence service ID cards
The Guardian
Somali security forces and civilians at the scene of a bomb attack in Mogadishu. Photograph: Mohamed Abdiwahab/AFP/Getty Images. Somalia. Militants who killed 23 at Mogadishu hotel used intelligence service ID cards. Five attackers from Islamist …
23 Dead After Extremists Attack Hotel in Somalia's Capital
Somalia sacks intelligence and police chiefs
12-hour militant siege at Somali hotel leaves 29 dead
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!