Some of my own comrades fuelled #FeesMustFall protests – Nzimande – News24

Some of my own comrades fuelled #FeesMustFall protests – Nzimande
Pretoria – SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande has hit out at some of his own "comrades", who he said had fuelled some of the #FeesMustFall protests as part of a factionalist agenda. He said that part of the reason he was removed as minister of …
