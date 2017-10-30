SON collaborates with ISO to create smart cities — DG – Vanguard
|
SON collaborates with ISO to create smart cities — DG
Vanguard
Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) is collaborating with International Standard Organisation (ISO) to upgrade Nigeria's urbanisation standards, the Director-General, Mr Osita Aboloma, has said. Aboloma spoke in Abuja on Monday at the celebration …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!