Sources: Seahawks get Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks – ESPN

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Sports


Sources: Seahawks get Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks
SEATTLE — The Seahawks have acquired Pro Bowl left tackle Duane Brown in a trade with the Texans, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Seattle is sending cornerback Jeremy Lane to Houston along with a 2018 fifth-round pick and a 2019 second-round …
