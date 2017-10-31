Spacey under fire over teen ‘s*xual advance’ claim

Kevin Spacey sparked a furious backlash on Monday after being accused, in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, of making s*xual advances on a 14-year-old boy more than 30 years ago. The 58-year-old stage and cinema actor, double Oscar winner and most recently star of the US version of “House of Cards” has been …

The post Spacey under fire over teen ‘s*xual advance’ claim appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

