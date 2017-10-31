Spacey’s Emmy honor rescinded following sexual molestation scandal
Kevin Spacey will no longer be honored at the 2017 International Emmys amid allegations that the actor sexually harassed then-14-year-old Anthony Rapp.
Rapp came forward with the accusation on Sunday, detailing the 1986 encounter in Spacey’s home to BuzzFeed News when the Broadway star was a teenager and Spacey was 26. Spacey responded to the story on Twitter, explaining he does not recall the incident, and he announced that he now chooses to “live as a gay man.”
The International Emmy Awards tweeted Monday that, given the new information, the organization has rescinded a planned recognition for Spacey.
″The International Academy has announced that in light of recent events it will not honor Kevin Spacey with the 2017 Intl Emmy Founders Award,” the tweet read.
— Intl Emmy Awards (@iemmys) October 30, 2017
Spacey has been heavily criticized for his response to Rapp’s accusations, in which the Broadway legend claimed that Spacey picked up the teenager, placed him on a bed and made a sexual advance. The “House of Cards” actor, who did not answer several requests for comment before BuzzFeed published the piece, has been accused of deflecting the victim’s trauma and changing the narrative by coming out.
