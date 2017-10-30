Catalan independence: Spain’s top prosecutor calls for rebellion charges – BBC News
BBC News
Catalan independence: Spain's top prosecutor calls for rebellion charges
BBC News
Spain's chief prosecutor has called for charges including rebellion – which carries a maximum 30 year jail term – to be brought against Catalan leaders. José Manuel Maza said they should also face sedition charges following the region's declaration of …
