Catalan independence: Spain’s top prosecutor calls for rebellion charges – BBC News

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in World


BBC News

Catalan independence: Spain's top prosecutor calls for rebellion charges
BBC News
Spain's chief prosecutor has called for charges including rebellion – which carries a maximum 30 year jail term – to be brought against Catalan leaders. José Manuel Maza said they should also face sedition charges following the region's declaration of …
The Latest: Catalan parliament formally dissolvedSFGate
Self-determination is legal under international law – it's hypocritical to argue otherwise for CataloniaThe Conversation UK
Catalans Vow to Fight on as Spain Orders Leader's ArrestNBCNews.com
Reuters –Fox News –CBC.ca –Channel NewsAsia
all 355 news articles »

