Spalletti: Inter Can Still Improve

Luciano Spalletti has challenged his high flying Inter Milan side to get even better as the season goes on.

Inter Milan continued their unbeaten start to the Serie A, after a hard earned 2-1 win over Verona, means they have 9 wins from 11 matches.

The win confirmed Milan’s best points haul at this stage of the Serie A , but Spalletti believes they can be better.

“To be a record-breaking side doesn’t have a particular impact. We wrote a line in the history of Inter but now we’re looking forward,” Spalletti told Mediaset Premium.

“This tunnel will continue until June, and then we will see the light.

“The team played a great match [against Verona] in every respect, but every now and then we play slowly and we leave spaces when we do not have to. We deservedly won, though.

“If we had not won the match, and Roma had played their [postponed match in September] against Sampdoria and won, we would be out of the Champions League places.

“All teams are in there fighting, I’m thinking of teams like Milan who will come back and Lazio who have the quality to stay up there. Everything can change in one moment.”

Spalletti: Inter Can Still Improve

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com.

