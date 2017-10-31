Sterling Bank donates customised uniforms to waste management workers in Ondo

STERLING Bank Plc has donated 600 customized reflective uniforms to the Ondo State Waste Management Authority (OSWMA) for distribution among highway sweepers and workers working with the agency. In addition to the reflective uniforms, Sterling Bank also donated kits, brooms, spades, boots and rakes to the waste management authority in fulfillment of its Corporate Social […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

