Stop accusing Nani over Ethiope West chairmanship —community leaders

By Tare Youdeowei

Prominent chiefs in Idjerhe Kingdom, Delta State, led by Chief Dimiye Emakuneyi, Chief Samuel Okoro, Chief William Atiti, and Chief Peace Aghomi, have risen in defence of the state Commissioner for Environment, Chief John Nani, over allegation that he sold out on the issue of Idjerhe not producing the next Ethiope West Local Government Chairman, saying the commissioner did nothing to warrant such accusation.

Speaking to newsmen in Jesse town Ethiope West local government area of Delta State, the community leaders slammed those behind the allegation, insisting that their allegation is not only baseless but also malicious .

They maintained that John Nani has done much for the upliftment of Idjerhe Kingdom, adding that it would be unfair to pay him back in bad coin.

“The issue at stake is not John Nani. It is the decision of the leaders and elders of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Ethiope West, led by Chief James Ibori, former governor of Delta State. We cannot over rule the decision of our leaders because they know what is best for the party, ” Chief Okoro said.

