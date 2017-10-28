“Stranger Things” actor, Charlie Heaton denied entry to US over cocaine trace

Law enforcement officials confirm that “Stranger Things” actor, Charlie Heaton was denied entry into the U.S. last week after trace amounts of cocaine were found in his luggage when he arrived in Los Angeles. The official said that a customs dog sniffed Heaton’s luggage when he arrived at Los Angeles International Airport last Saturday and officers …

The post “Stranger Things” actor, Charlie Heaton denied entry to US over cocaine trace appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

