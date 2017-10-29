Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

I must have lost my mind to have attempted leaving Tiwa Savage- Tee Billz – TheNewsGuru

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

I must have lost my mind to have attempted leaving Tiwa Savage- Tee Billz
TheNewsGuru
Tunji Balogun a.k.a Tee Billz has been expressing his love and affection for his superstar wife, Tiwa Savage. The former manager of Tiwa Savage reigned praises on his wife on Instagram and on Snapchat. The entertainment entrepreneur said he must have …
Tiwa Savage Covers Guardian Life TodayGuardian (blog)

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.