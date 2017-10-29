Super Eagles goalie, Carl Ikeme speaks on his health – Daily Post Nigeria
Super Eagles goalie, Carl Ikeme speaks on his health
Carl Ikeme, Super Eagles and Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper, has given an update on his health. The 31-years-old was diagnosed with acute leukaemia, a form of cancer of the blood that could affect his career long-term. On Sunday, Ikeme said …
I'm Okay, Better – Ikeme
