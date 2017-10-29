Pages Navigation Menu

Super Eagles to get $1.5m preparation grant

Vanguard

Super Eagles to get $1.5m preparation grant
Vanguard
Super Eagles and other teams that qualified for the FIFA 2018 World Cup are to get $1.5m grants from FIFA to aid their preparations for the tournament bill to start June 14-July 15 in Russia. Each team is also guaranteed $8m for playing in the group
