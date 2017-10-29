Super Eagles to get $1.5m preparation grant

Super Eagles and other teams that qualified for the FIFA 2018 World Cup are to get $1.5m grants from FIFA to aid their preparations for the tournament bill to start June 14-July 15 in Russia.

Each team is also guaranteed $8m for playing in the group stages of the World Cup.

The winning team will get a record $38m in prize money, after world football governing body Fifa boosted its financial offering to record levels. Runners-up in the final can console themselves with a $25m prize.

Progressing through to the first knock-out stage boosts the prize to $9m while a quarter-final finish is worth $14m.In the much-derided third place play-off, $42m is shared between the two sides with the victor taking home $22m.

A total prize money pool of $400m represents a 12 per cent increase on the $358m paid out to teams at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where victors Germany received $35m.

The money is paid to a nation’s football association, who will have negotiated their own financial agreements with their players.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino said the prize money increase represented “a positive sign in terms of the healthy financial situation of Fifa”, despite the organisation’s $369m loss in 2016.

The final round of qualifying for the tournament takes place next month but 22 of the 32 competing nations have been confirmed, while some big names such as the USA and Holland have already failed to make the cut.

Meanwhile, FIFA has set March 16 2018 deadline, for accepting bids to host the global championship in 2026.

Only two bids have been submitted so far and they come from the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) and, a joint bid, from the United States, Canada and Mexico.

