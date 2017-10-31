Suspected cultists behead EKSU student in Ado Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti—The headless body of Ayodele Temilade, an undergraduate of the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, was Sunday night found at the university’s gate where it was allegedly dumped by cultists.

The discovery of the headless body barely five days after the killing of Ojo Segun, a third year student of the same institution by suspected cultists created panic within the university community.

Some students of the institution, who spoke under anonymity, said the corpse of Ayodele Temilade was discovered at the gate of the school on Sunday night around 10pm. They, however, explained that they did not know how the corpse got there.

A close look at the corpse posted on the social media revealed that the head of the victim was severed and the body inflicted with several machete cuts.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State command, Mr. Alberto Adeyemi, told newsmen that the command received the report of the incident yesterday morning and had since removed the corpse to the mortuary.

He said: “His name was given as Ayodele Temilade but we don’t know his course or level for now. We are treating the issue as a murder case until the investigation is completed.”

Also, the Acting Director, Information and Corporate Affairs of the institution, Ajibade Olubunmi, who also confirmed the incident, added that Temilade’s corpse was found at the gate of his residence contrary to earlier claims that the corpse was dumped at the school’s gate.

Meanwhile, Ajibade in a statement yesterday said the management of EKSU has declared war against cult activities in the school.

Tagged “Operation no cultism in EKSU”, the statement said the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Oye Bandele, made the declaration after an emergency security meeting in response to a noticeable upsurge in cultists’ activities in the institution.

“All suspected cultists will be rounded up, investigated and dealt with according to the University’s extant rules and regulations as well as prosecuted in the law courts,” he said.

