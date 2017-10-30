Taliban warns of deteriorating health of U.S. hostage

The Taliban has warned U.S. Officials about the deteriorating health of Kevin King, an American University Professor it held hostage. The militant group said in an email on Monday that King, a 60-year-old U.S. citizen, is suffering from heart and kidney problems. King and Timothy John Weeks, a 48-year-old Australian, were kidnapped by the Taliban…

