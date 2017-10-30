Tchidi Chikere’s ex wife, Sophia showers praises on her boyfriend to celebrate his birthday (photos/video)

Actress Sophia who was formerly married to Nollywood actor/director, Tchidi Chikere, took to Instagram to celebrate her boyfriend who turned a year older yesterday. Sharing a sweet video of them, she wrote; ”Happy birthday my drug! You taught me what patience n loyalty is. Your my human diary! Ijele nwoke! Odugwo nwoke! Nwa buru ebu, …

The post Tchidi Chikere’s ex wife, Sophia showers praises on her boyfriend to celebrate his birthday (photos/video) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

