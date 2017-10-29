TCN: Power Transmission Contracts Top List of Abandoned Infrastructure Projects – THISDAY Newspapers
TCN: Power Transmission Contracts Top List of Abandoned Infrastructure Projects
THISDAY Newspapers
Of all the infrastructure projects that were procured but abandoned and left to rot away over the years, those contracted by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to expand the country's transmission network are top on the list of these abandoned …
TCN yet to access $1.5bn power project loans – MD
