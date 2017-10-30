Temi Otedola scores boyfriend, Mr Eazi 1billion points for welcoming her at the airport with a soy latte

Smitten wth love, Temi Otedola took to snapchat to shower praises on Mr Eazi after he brought a soy latte as he picked her up at the airport. The lovebirds later spent the evening together at a London halloween party where DJ Cuppy performed. See photos below… Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

The post Temi Otedola scores boyfriend, Mr Eazi 1billion points for welcoming her at the airport with a soy latte appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

