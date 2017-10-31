Ter Stegen praises Barca team spirit – Football Espana
Goal.com
Ter Stegen praises Barca team spirit
Football Espana
Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has hailed the club's strong team spirit and explained his pride at being at the club. The German produced a series of excellent saves in Barca's 2-0 victory at Athletic Bilbao on Saturday evening as they won …
