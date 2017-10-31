Tewa Onasanya, Joke Silva, Peace Hyde & Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Unveiled as Influencers for 2017 ELOY Awards

ELOY Awards presents its 2017 Influencers. The ladies have been selected because of their achievements in their different fields. They are women who inspire, motivate and empower as best as they can. The influencers were chosen as part of their message that all women are worth celebrating. Meet the Eloy Awards 2017 Influencers: source: 36ng

The post Tewa Onasanya, Joke Silva, Peace Hyde & Lanre Da Silva Ajayi Unveiled as Influencers for 2017 ELOY Awards appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

