[The Activism Blog] 650 people die daily in road accidents across Africa – UN

At a time many countries are making efforts to make the road safer, The United Nations through its UN Special Envoy for Road Safety, Jean Todt has said at least 650 people are killed daily in road accidents throughout Africa.

He spoke at the 2017 Africa Road Safety Conference in Cape Town, South Africa on Monday, October 24, 2017, saying road accidents in Africa were among the deadliest worldwide, urging more action to keep drivers as well as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists, safe.

The report from UN shows African countries need to improve the safety standards on its roads for all its users in other to protect their lives.

In Africa’s most populous country, Nigeria, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in its July 2017 report stated that an average of thirteen Nigerians die in road crashes in the country while over seventy sustain various degrees of injuries daily.

This figure was attributed to speed violations among other factors.

This latest report by UN has shown our roads within the continent are not safe enough, as a result, government across all African countries are enjoined to put in place measures to reduce accident on our roads to make the road safer for us all.

