Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Afrinvest canvases foreign investment in re-emerging Nigerian economy – Vanguard

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessAMLive

Afrinvest canvases foreign investment in re-emerging Nigerian economy
Vanguard
Afrinvest (West Africa) Limited, a Lagos based investment house, last weekend in London pushed for foreign investors refocus on Nigeria as it launched the 2017 Edition of the annual Banking Sector Report at the London Stock Exchange (LSE), heralding
The Emefiele CBN: Is it harvest time yet?TheCable
Nigeria is ready for business, Emefiele tells investorsWorldStage
Godwin Emefiele: Is It Harvest Time Yet?THISDAY Newspapers
BusinessAMLive (press release) (blog)
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.