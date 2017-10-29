The fire starter…From construction to business financing, Oyin Adeyemi blazes the trail

StillEarth head honcho takes another remarkable leap

Oyin Adeyemi is unusual. She exudes the savvy of the ancients, the type of spunk that spurred medieval Amazons to dare and surpass exploits that were the exclusive preserve of men. The boss of StillEarth, a construction firm, projects that shrewd, indefatigable spirit that shepherds the greatest of men to most enviable heights.

Very early in life, she attained entrepreneurial acclaim for her inspiring exploits in the business world—you could be forgiven for imagining that she was shepherded by an unrelenting innate alter ego that persistently counselled her that where strength fails, boldness at least will deserve praise. Hence her inexorable dash for the summit of achievement in her business endeavors.

Soon after she positioned StillEarth at the pinnacle of the construction industry, Oyin has recorded another remarkable first achievement by her recent foray into the echelon of fiscal enterprise.

By her recent exploit, Oyin plays big league with the men. In a few months, she will launch her new enterprise and partnership with renowned players in the finance sector. Predictably, she is starting out in colossal, long-term entrepreneurial mode.

There is no gainsaying Oyin exemplifies a totally modern yet timeless construct of audaciousness and femininity which manifests as a blend of dashing individuality, genius and noble pedigree.

Folk who are familiar with her beginnings and ascent in the business world earnestly attest to her industry. She worked hard to attain her current status and she is far removed from the contemporary alpha female stereotype that glorifies flamboyance, self-aggrandizement and narcissism above substance. The self-driven entrepreneur and construction magnate comes across as an enviable Amazon and achiever in an area and era where everyone seems to understate the role and worth of a driven woman.

It is only fair then that she becomes a towering business magnate on the strength of her exploits in the business realm. Having started out as a banker, the boss of Still Earth Ltd, soon grew restless and bored with her job. She later quit the monotony for more expansive business, fashion retailing to be precise.

Soon she ventured into the construction and engineering sector with the determination to excel and set the pace in an industry controlled by powerful men with deep pockets. Oyin however, determinedly maneuvered StillEarth Limited to the top.

The company is a diversified projects company that deals in construction, real estate and just recently, project finance.

Today, Oyin manages a multi-billion Naira firm with astounding savvy and depth of character. A renowned icon of female power on the business realm, Oyin is a star, a pioneer and workhorse with monumental focus. These towering traits have led in no small measure to her speedy rise up the entrepreneurial ladder of commerce and acclaim.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

