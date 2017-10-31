[The Injustice Blog] Kenya just showed the world Africa is not ready for “Change”

After the mudslinging and unverified accusations levelled against the Kenyan judiciary by President Uhuru Kenyatta, he was declared the winner of the disputed Kenya Presidential rerun held on Thursday, October 26, 2017.

True to his prediction that he will win the elections over and over while addressing his supporters after the Supreme Court annulled the earlier held August 8, 2017, elections.

He has won the elections but, the most stable democracy in East Africa has passed a wrong message to the world and, has shown the inadequacies of African countries. Kenya has shown itself as a country that is not better than others in the continent with little or nothing to learn from it.

Immediately after the August 8, 2017, elections was annulled by the supreme court, President Kenyatta accepted the ruling but a few days later, precisely on Saturday, October 2, 2017, he went on a diatribe against the judiciary while also making scathing remarks about the judges of the highest court in Kenya.

He described Justice Maraga of Kenya’s Supreme Court and his fellow judges as wakora (crooks in Swahili), saying they had “decided to cancel the election” like a man drunk in power. He also warned the Chief Justice that as the poll had been annulled, he was now the president again, not president-elect and he assured his supporters that “We are keeping a close eye on them. But let us deal with the election first. We are not afraid.”

Few days after that statement, some of the judges reportedly received threat messages from anonymous individuals.

As if that was not enough, President Kenyatta made some effort to scuttle the elections through the parliament but it fell like a pack of cards.

The shame that trailed the rerun election was evident as it was reported that the turnout was just 38.8 percent among 19.6 million registered voters in the East African country. And as usual, it witnessed the death of nine Kenyans, reportedly killed by the Police.

The election has come and gone but it has further divided the country into bits and pieces and its worrisome that Uhuru Kenyatta that once presided over a united Kenya is now Presiding over a divided Kenya.

Once again, Africa through Kenya has showcased its worst to the world and it will take lots for the redemption of our battered image!

