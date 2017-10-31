Pages Navigation Menu

The Pre-Wedding Photos Of Singer, Oritsefemi And His Wife, Nabila Is Awesome

Nigeria musician Oritsefemi and his wife, Nabilla got married in a very private legal ceremony back in April 2017. They are now getting set for a white wedding in Lagos on November 25th, and have released pre-wedding photos.
Check-it-out guys, Oritsefemi is about to not be single guy again. 

