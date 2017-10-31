The resemblance between 2face Idibia’s daughter, Isabella and his mother is undeniable

2face Idibia shared a lovely video to celebrate his mother who is a year older. The video consisted of photos of his mum at various points in her life, and one of her as a younger woman shows that 2face’s daughter, Isabella takes after her. The resemblance between the grandmother and granddaughter is uncanny. One could …

The post The resemblance between 2face Idibia’s daughter, Isabella and his mother is undeniable appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

