The Sanderson Farms Championship Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings
Round 4 of the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played on Sunday October 29th at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The Sanderson Farms Championship Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.
The Sanderson Farms Championship 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader John Rollins is paired with Steve Wheatcroft and Fabián Gómez in the last tee slot of round 4 at 11:10 am.
2017 Sanderson Farms Championship Round 4 Tee Times
The Sanderson Farms Championship round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Country Club of Jackson.
|Tee Times
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|9:15 AM
|Patton Kizzire
|David Hearn
|Wyndham Clark
|9:25 AM
|Martin Piller
|Tim Herron
|Jason Kokrak
|9:36 AM
|Aaron Baddeley
|J.J. Spaun
|Aaron Wise
|9:46 AM
|Ethan Tracy
|Eric Axley
|Derek Fathauer
|9:57 AM
|Peter Malnati
|Kevin Streelman
|Andrew Putnam
|10:07 AM
|Shawn Stefani
|Rob Oppenheim
|William McGirt
|10:18 AM
|Smylie Kaufman
|Johnson Wagner
|Dru Love
|10:28 AM
|Hunter Mahan
|Taylor Moore
|Tom Lovelady
|10:39 AM
|Zac Blair
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Tyrone Van Aswegen
|10:49 AM
|Billy Hurley III
|Austin Cook
|Jonathan Randolph
|11:00 AM
|Vaughn Taylor
|Brian Stuard
|Brian Gay
|11:10 AM
|Beau Hossler
|Ben Silverman
|Seamus Power
|11:21 AM
|Ryan Armour
|Chesson Hadley
|Scott Strohmeyer
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|9:15 AM
|Ben Crane
|Joel Dahmen
|Cameron Tringale
|9:25 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Stephan Jaeger
|Andrew Landry
|9:36 AM
|Brandon Hagy
|Ricky Barnes
|Grady Brame Jr.
|9:46 AM
|Talor Gooch
|Sam Burns
|Brice Garnett
|9:57 AM
|Cameron Percy
|Adam Schenk
|Matt Atkins
|10:07 AM
|Spencer Levin
|Brett Stegmaier
|J.T. Poston
|10:18 AM
|Omar Uresti
|Stuart Appleby
|Conrad Shindler
|10:28 AM
|Ángel Cabrera
|Greg Chalmers
|Nicholas Thompson
|10:39 AM
|Ben Martin
|Derek Ernst
|Scott Stallings
|10:49 AM
|Daniel Summerhays
|George McNeill
|Matt Every
|11:00 AM
|David Skinns
|Corey Conners
|Chris Kirk
|11:10 AM
|John Rollins
|Steve Wheatcroft
|Fabián Gómez
