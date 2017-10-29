The Sanderson Farms Championship Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings

Round 4 of the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played on Sunday October 29th at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The Sanderson Farms Championship Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.

The Sanderson Farms Championship 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader John Rollins is paired with Steve Wheatcroft and Fabián Gómez in the last tee slot of round 4 at 11:10 am.

2017 Sanderson Farms Championship Round 4 Tee Times

The Sanderson Farms Championship round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Country Club of Jackson.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 9:15 AM Patton Kizzire David Hearn Wyndham Clark 9:25 AM Martin Piller Tim Herron Jason Kokrak 9:36 AM Aaron Baddeley J.J. Spaun Aaron Wise 9:46 AM Ethan Tracy Eric Axley Derek Fathauer 9:57 AM Peter Malnati Kevin Streelman Andrew Putnam 10:07 AM Shawn Stefani Rob Oppenheim William McGirt 10:18 AM Smylie Kaufman Johnson Wagner Dru Love 10:28 AM Hunter Mahan Taylor Moore Tom Lovelady 10:39 AM Zac Blair Nicholas Lindheim Tyrone Van Aswegen 10:49 AM Billy Hurley III Austin Cook Jonathan Randolph 11:00 AM Vaughn Taylor Brian Stuard Brian Gay 11:10 AM Beau Hossler Ben Silverman Seamus Power 11:21 AM Ryan Armour Chesson Hadley Scott Strohmeyer 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 9:15 AM Ben Crane Joel Dahmen Cameron Tringale 9:25 AM Abraham Ancer Stephan Jaeger Andrew Landry 9:36 AM Brandon Hagy Ricky Barnes Grady Brame Jr. 9:46 AM Talor Gooch Sam Burns Brice Garnett 9:57 AM Cameron Percy Adam Schenk Matt Atkins 10:07 AM Spencer Levin Brett Stegmaier J.T. Poston 10:18 AM Omar Uresti Stuart Appleby Conrad Shindler 10:28 AM Ángel Cabrera Greg Chalmers Nicholas Thompson 10:39 AM Ben Martin Derek Ernst Scott Stallings 10:49 AM Daniel Summerhays George McNeill Matt Every 11:00 AM David Skinns Corey Conners Chris Kirk 11:10 AM John Rollins Steve Wheatcroft Fabián Gómez

The post The Sanderson Farms Championship Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

