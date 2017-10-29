Pages Navigation Menu

The Sanderson Farms Championship Tee Times – Round 3 Players Pairings

Round 3 of the 2017 Sanderson Farms Championship will be played on Saturday October 28th at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi. The Sanderson Farms Championship Saturday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:15 am.

The field has been reduced to 76 by the cut which has been paired into 26 two-balls for the 3rd round of the tournament.

2017 Sanderson Farms Championship 3rd Round Tee Times

The Sanderson Farms Championship round 3 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time.

Tee Time Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
9:20 AM Hunter Mahan J.J. Spaun Ben Crane
9:30 AM Stuart Appleby William McGirt Peter Malnati
9:41 AM Kevin Streelman Andrew Landry Taylor Moore
9:51 AM Tom Lovelady Joel Dahmen Billy Hurley III
10:02 AM Ricky Barnes Smylie Kaufman Greg Chalmers
10:12 AM Grady Brame Jr. Scott Strohmeyer Johnson Wagner
10:23 AM Spencer Levin Tim Herron Austin Cook
10:33 AM Jonathan Randolph Eric Axley Jason Kokrak
10:44 AM Zac Blair Chesson Hadley Beau Hossler
10:54 AM Derek Fathauer Ben Silverman Dru Love
11:05 AM Aaron Baddeley Brian Stuard David Hearn
11:15 AM Seamus Power Nicholas Lindheim Wyndham Clark
11:26 AM Ryan Armour Tyrone Van Aswegen Vaughn Taylor
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
9:20 AM Rob Oppenheim Omar Uresti Abraham Ancer
9:30 AM Brian Gay John Rollins Stephan Jaeger
9:41 AM Conrad Shindler Andrew Putnam Ethan Tracy
9:51 AM Brandon Hagy Chris Kirk Ángel Cabrera
10:02 AM Nicholas Thompson Aaron Wise Martin Piller
10:12 AM Matt Atkins Ben Martin Derek Ernst
10:23 AM Scott Stallings Daniel Summerhays Talor Gooch
10:33 AM Sam Burns J.J. Henry Patton Kizzire
10:44 AM Steve Wheatcroft Fabián Gómez Cameron Tringale
10:54 AM Brice Garnett Brett Stegmaier J.T. Poston
11:05 AM Shawn Stefani George McNeill Cameron Percy
11:15 AM Matt Every David Skinns
11:26 AM Corey Conners Adam Schenk

