The Thread: “Spending public funds to buy vip tickets to support a British boxer” | TwitterNG reacts to Dalung’s appearance at Anthony Joshua’s fight

Beloved Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua got an August visit from the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, during his boxing match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

Sports minister, @SolomonDalung led FG delegation to cheer @anthonyfjoshua to victory in Cardiff. Ogun State Deputy was part as well. pic.twitter.com/fT9eW2aP2O — POOJA… (@PoojaMedia) October 29, 2017

This takes the cake, really. Mr Joshua was actually rejected by the Nigerian Boxing Federation when he asked for a chance to compete at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Now, he’s become world famous, Nigeria is famzing him?

TwitterNG finds this unbelievable. See below:

Lewis Hamilton is a Nigerian-Born His middle name is Osaigbovo Let's send a high powered delegation to congratulate him … — Agbor Oracle (@mitchokonta) October 29, 2017

Bruv.

