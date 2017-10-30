Pages Navigation Menu

The Thread: “Spending public funds to buy vip tickets to support a British boxer” | TwitterNG reacts to Dalung’s appearance at Anthony Joshua’s fight

Beloved Nigerian-British boxer, Anthony Joshua got an August visit from the Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, during his boxing match at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday.

This takes the cake, really. Mr Joshua was actually rejected by the Nigerian Boxing Federation when he asked for a chance to compete at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Now, he’s become world famous, Nigeria is famzing him?

TwitterNG finds this unbelievable. See below:

Bruv.

