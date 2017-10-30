Pages Navigation Menu

The Thread: “You are a predator” “Sick fu_k; equating being gay with molesting children” | Twitter skins Kevin Spacey alive

Posted on Oct 30, 2017

Another Hollywood personality is on the hook for sexually assaulting a minor. In 1986, Kevin Spacey  “invited Anthony Rapp over to his apartment for a party, and, at the end of the night, picked Rapp up, placed him on his bed, and climbed on top of him, making a sexual advance. According to public records, Spacey was 26. Rapp was 14.”

Since Anthony made this information public, House of cards actor Kevin Spacey’s response to the allegation has been this: “I choose to now live as a gay man.”

This has sparked outrage amongst the LGBTQ community who do not consider being gay as a choice. Moreover, what Rapp described is paedophilia and gay-status does not cover that.

See below:

 

That’s wful.

