The WGC-HSBC Champions Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings

The 4th round of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions will be played on Sunday 29th october at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China. The WGC-HSBC Champions 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 8:30 am.

The final tee slot of the WGC-HSBC Champions 2017 golf tournament is at 10:25 am and features Brandon Stone and Yi Cao.

WGC-HSBC Champions Round 4 Tee Times

The WGC-HSBC Champions 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Sheshan International Golf Club.

Tee Time Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 8:30 AM Wenchong Liang Ryan Fox Fabrizio Zanotti 8:40 AM S.S.P Chawrasia Branden Grace Jhonattan Vegas 8:50 AM Thorbjørn Olesen Daniel Berger Jason Day 9:00 AM Haydn Porteous Chez Reavie Tony Finau 9:10 AM Matthew Southgate Alexander Levy Chan Kim 9:20 AM Ashun Wu Paul Casey Gavin Green 9:30 AM David Lipsky Bernd Wiesberger Daisuke Kataoka 9:40 AM Tommy Fleetwood Hyunwoo Ryu Patrick Cantlay 9:50 AM Poom Saksansin Kiradech Aphibarnrat Charles Howell Iii 10:00 AM Matthew Fitzpatrick Paul Dunne Matt Kuchar 10:10 AM Peter Uihlein Rafa Cabrera Bello Tyrrell Hatton 10:20 AM Justin Rose Kyle Stanley Brian Harman 10:30 AM Henrik Stenson Dustin Johnson Brooks Koepka 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 8:25 AM Jordan Smith Alex Noren Jon Rahm 8:35 AM Phachara Khongwatmai Charl Schwartzel Hideto Tanihara 8:45 AM Pat Perez Scott Hend Phil Mickelson 8:55 AM Patrick Reed Marc Leishman Adam Scott 9:05 AM Michael Hendry Haotong Li Xinjun Zhang 9:15 AM Richie Ramsay Hudson Swafford Matthew Griffin 9:25 AM Mike Lorenzo-Vera Russell Henley Wesley Bryan 9:35 AM Francesco Molinari Ross Fisher Hideki Matsuyama 9:45 AM Richard Sterne Bill Haas Xander Schauffele 9:55 AM Lucas Glover Zecheng Dou Si Woo Kim 10:05 AM Yanwei Liu Thomas Pieters Adam Hadwin 10:15 AM Ashley Hall Andrew Dodt Graeme Storm 10:25 AM Brandon Stone Yi Cao

