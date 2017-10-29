The WGC-HSBC Champions Tee Times – 2017 Round 4 Player Pairings
The 4th round of the 2017 WGC-HSBC Champions will be played on Sunday 29th october at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai, China. The WGC-HSBC Champions 4th round tee times have been announced and the final round is scheduled to start at 8:30 am.
The final tee slot of the WGC-HSBC Champions 2017 golf tournament is at 10:25 am and features Brandon Stone and Yi Cao.
WGC-HSBC Champions Round 4 Tee Times
The WGC-HSBC Champions 2017 round 4 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups will start from the 1st tee at the Sheshan International Golf Club.
|Tee Time
|Players
|Players
|Players
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|1st Tee
|8:30 AM
|Wenchong Liang
|Ryan Fox
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|8:40 AM
|S.S.P Chawrasia
|Branden Grace
|Jhonattan Vegas
|8:50 AM
|Thorbjørn Olesen
|Daniel Berger
|Jason Day
|9:00 AM
|Haydn Porteous
|Chez Reavie
|Tony Finau
|9:10 AM
|Matthew Southgate
|Alexander Levy
|Chan Kim
|9:20 AM
|Ashun Wu
|Paul Casey
|Gavin Green
|9:30 AM
|David Lipsky
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Daisuke Kataoka
|9:40 AM
|Tommy Fleetwood
|Hyunwoo Ryu
|Patrick Cantlay
|9:50 AM
|Poom Saksansin
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Charles Howell Iii
|10:00 AM
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|Paul Dunne
|Matt Kuchar
|10:10 AM
|Peter Uihlein
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|Tyrrell Hatton
|10:20 AM
|Justin Rose
|Kyle Stanley
|Brian Harman
|10:30 AM
|Henrik Stenson
|Dustin Johnson
|Brooks Koepka
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|10th Tee
|8:25 AM
|Jordan Smith
|Alex Noren
|Jon Rahm
|8:35 AM
|Phachara Khongwatmai
|Charl Schwartzel
|Hideto Tanihara
|8:45 AM
|Pat Perez
|Scott Hend
|Phil Mickelson
|8:55 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Marc Leishman
|Adam Scott
|9:05 AM
|Michael Hendry
|Haotong Li
|Xinjun Zhang
|9:15 AM
|Richie Ramsay
|Hudson Swafford
|Matthew Griffin
|9:25 AM
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|Russell Henley
|Wesley Bryan
|9:35 AM
|Francesco Molinari
|Ross Fisher
|Hideki Matsuyama
|9:45 AM
|Richard Sterne
|Bill Haas
|Xander Schauffele
|9:55 AM
|Lucas Glover
|Zecheng Dou
|Si Woo Kim
|10:05 AM
|Yanwei Liu
|Thomas Pieters
|Adam Hadwin
|10:15 AM
|Ashley Hall
|Andrew Dodt
|Graeme Storm
|10:25 AM
|Brandon Stone
|Yi Cao
