Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

There’s Only So Much Fashion Can Hide! WARIF partners with Lagos Fashion & Design Week to Create Awareness for Sexual Assault Victims

Posted on Oct 29, 2017 in News | 0 comments

As we may all know by now, fashion is a universal language spoken by the young and old, male and female, rich and poor, experts and amateurs, and if you use fashion the right way, you will be able to pass across the right message. Bearing this in mind, The Women at Risk International Foundation […]

The post There’s Only So Much Fashion Can Hide! WARIF partners with Lagos Fashion & Design Week to Create Awareness for Sexual Assault Victims appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.