‘They tried to ruin my career’ – Ycee slams Sony Records again

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Tinny Music act, Ycee who had a face-off few months ago with Sony Music who he signed a management deal with in 2016, is at it again and he’s now accusing them of trying to ruin his career. Ycee who accused the Regional Executive of Sony Music Michael Ugwu of trying to reap where he did not …

The post ‘They tried to ruin my career’ – Ycee slams Sony Records again appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

