‘They tried to ruin my career’ – Ycee slams Sony Records again

Tinny Music act, Ycee who had a face-off few months ago with Sony Music who he signed a management deal with in 2016, is at it again and he’s now accusing them of trying to ruin his career. Ycee who accused the Regional Executive of Sony Music Michael Ugwu of trying to reap where he did not …

The post ‘They tried to ruin my career’ – Ycee slams Sony Records again appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

