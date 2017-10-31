This Amazing Mash Up Of Mo’Hits Top Tracks Will Make You Nostalgic

Efe Oraka has once again she’s goid at what she does, and this she knows how to do best. Mo’Hits Records was a Nigeria-based music record label owned by D’banj and Don Jazzy. It was founded in 2004, signing D’banj as its first recording artist. Don Jazzy was the CEO/President of the label and D’banj …

The post This Amazing Mash Up Of Mo’Hits Top Tracks Will Make You Nostalgic appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

