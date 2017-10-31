Three persons lynched to death for stealing motorcycle

Three suspected armed robbers in Ondo State were lynched to death on Monday while attempting to steal motorcycle at Oke Aro area of Akure, the Ondo State capital. The suspected thieves were said to have been beaten to death by angry mob who were attracted by the call for help of the motorcyclist. The Public …

The post Three persons lynched to death for stealing motorcycle appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

